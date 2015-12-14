Alibaba agrees to pay $266 mln for South China Morning Post

SHANGHAI Dec 14 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
has agreed to pay HK$2.06 billion ($265.8 million) to
acquire Hong Kong's flagship English-language newspaper the
South China Morning Post (SCMP), the newspaper group said in a
statement on Monday.
Alibaba and SCMP Group Ltd announced on Friday the
Hangzhou-based company would buy the 112-year-old newspaper and
other media properties, but did not put a value on the deal.
The purchase, which follows a string of media deals by
Alibaba, is likely to raise concerns in Hong Kong where the
South China Morning Post occupies an important position and is
seen as a barometer for press freedom under Chinese rule.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, SCMP cited an
"uncertain" future for traditional publishing as a key reason
behind the sale, adding Alibaba would likely be able to "unlock
greater value" from the business.
SCMP Group had a turnover of around HK$1.2 billion in 2014,
up slightly from 2013, it said. Net profit for the year was
HK$122.6 million.
Alibaba has acquired or invested in a growing portfolio of
media and content companies in recent years. In June, the
company agreed to pay $194 million for an undisclosed stake in
domestic financial media firm China Business News.
($1 = 7.7501 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo)