RPT-Hong Kong's SCMP Group confirms approached about possible sale of media assets

SINGAPORE Nov 25 SCMP Group Ltd,
publisher of Hong Kong's South China Morning Post, said it has
been approached by a third party that is potentially interested
in acquiring its media assets, days after reports that Alibaba's
Jack Ma was in talks to buy a stake.
"The board confirms that the company has received a
preliminary approach from a third party regarding its interest
in a possible purchase of the company's media assets," SCMP said
in a filing on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday.
"Consideration of such proposal is at a very early stage and
the terms of any potential transaction remain subject to
discussion and to regulatory review."
On Monday, Bloomberg had reported that Ma, founder and
executive chairman of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, was in advanced talks to take a stake in
SCMP Group, citing unidentified sources familiar with the
matter. It did not say what size stake.
Bloomberg also said a signing ceremony would be announced
soon, though it did not elaborate on financial details.
The China Daily newspaper reported rumours of an investment
in SCMP by Ma or Alibaba on Nov. 9.
Alibaba, which acquired a stake in Chinese financial media
firm China Business News in June, and its affiliates have been
expanding into the media sector with a number of deals in news
and advertising.
