Credit rating agency Scope eyes European takeovers

By Andreas Kröner and Andreas Framke
FRANKFURT, Sept 30 Credit rating agency Scope
plans takeovers in Europe to put it on a stronger competitive
footing with larger peers Standard & Poor's, Moody's and Fitch,
Scope's chief executive said.
"Acquisitions are indispensable to create a European
champion," Torsten Hinrichs told Reuters in an interview.
There are nearly 30 small rating agencies in Europe that are
specialised in particular regions or asset classes, he said.
"None of these companies are profitable; the niches they
occupy are too small," Hinrichs said.
"I'm convinced there will be consolidation and when we see
something of interest, we will willingly acquire it," he said.
Scope, founded in 2002, started out analysing real assets
and funds but now sets its sights on becoming the European
alternative to the big three U.S.-based credit rating agencies -
S&P, Moody's and Fitch.
The agency's ratings currently include corporate issuers and
their bonds, structured transactions and banks, as well as
asset-based bonds in the aviation, real estate and renewable
energy sectors.
Scope recognises the need to cover all asset classes in the
medium term, and takeovers will play into that goal, said
Hinrichs, who headed S&P's Germany business for 15 years.
"We'd be particularly interested in areas that have not been
in our product offering such as insurance and sovereign
ratings," he said, adding that accelerating penetration into new
markets such as Spain would also be on the agenda.
Scope's owners have firmly supported its expansion course,
backing capital increases in December 2014 and April 2015, with
large BMW shareholder Stefan Quandt participating in
the latter. A further capital hike is planned for the spring of
2016, Hinrichs said.
"Our goal is to widen the circle of shareholders, with a
focus on Spain, Italy and France," he said.
Some European politicians attacked the U.S. credit rating
agencies for stoking the euro debt crisis through ill-timed
rating moves and called for the creation of an independent
European credit rating agency as an alternative.
An effort by Roland Berger manager Markus Krall to set up
that agency was shelved two years ago for lack of funding, but
Hinrichs said Scope expected to be more successful.
It already has 27 large clients in the finance and fund
sector, including Santander, Unicredit, UBS
and Commerzbank and expects several more
customers, such as large commercial, covered bond and public
sector banks to be on board by the end of the year.
Scope is also making progress in the corporate area. It is
currently processing a mid-cap MDAX mandate and expects to win
at least three more blue chip DAX companies as customers by the
end of the year.
