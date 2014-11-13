Mobile game startup Scopely raises $35 mln to offer more titles

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 13 Scopely, a mobile game
publishing startup, has raised $35 million in financing to
produce new titles and invest further in building out the
technology behind its games distribution network, the company
said on Thursday.
The Culver City, California-based startup, which was founded
in 2011, has delivered a handful of games such as "Mini Golf
MatchUp," which ranked among the top 5 games on Apple Inc's
app charts. Scopely makes its own games and also funds
and publishes games made by other game studios.
The funding round was led by a joint venture comprising the
investment firm TPG Growth that has also invested in
ride-sharing company Uber, investment bank Evolution Media
Capital and entertainment company Participant Media. Take-Two
Interactive Software Inc, known for its popular "Grand
Theft Auto" game, also participated.
"The new infusion will accelerate what we're already doing
and enable us to increase the velocity of development that we're
doing with a number of different studios," Chief Executive
Walter Driver said in an interview.
"We'll be able to compete with the larger companies in the
interactive entertainment space that have significantly more
capital than we have."
Scopely previously raised $8.5 million in 2012. Existing
investors Greycroft Partners, the Chernin Group and Sands
Capital Ventures also invested in the $35 million funding round
along with other new participants venture capital firm Highland
Capital Partners and former AT&T chief executive David Dorman's
Knoll Ventures, the company said.
Scopely doubled its revenue in the last six months after
growing more than 300 percent last year over 2012, Driver said
without providing specific details.
The company, which has 100 employees and recently hired
executives from Disney and video game company Electronic
Arts, will continue hiring new talent, Driver said.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)