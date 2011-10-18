UPDATE 1-Scorpio Mining Q3 production rises at flagship mine

(Follows alerts)

Oct 18 Canada's Scorpio Mining Corp said production at its flagship Nuestra Señora operation in Mexico rose 13 percent, but it forecast total lead and copper output for the year below its previous outlook.

Production at the silver-zinc-copper-lead plant totalled 604,975 silver equivalent ounces.

Shares of Scorpio were down 3 percent at C$1.94 in early trade on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The company said the new copper and lead production outlook was a result of metal grades being lower than geological model.

The company had previously forecast lead production for 2011 at 8.6 million pounds and copper at 3.1 million pounds.

Total mill throughput in the quarter rose 19 percent to 126,975 tonnes.

Silver production rose 19 percent to 308,211 ounces and zinc jumped 11 percent to 4 million pounds.

Vancouver-based Scorpio also said it was purchasing new mining equipment to replace its aging fleet and expected the equipment to be available in 2012. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)