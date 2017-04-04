Scotiabank defends record on sales practices

TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.

"We have over 8 million customers in Canada, we did over 400 million transactions last year and we had only 8 customer complaints about sales practices," he said.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)