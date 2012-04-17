Scotiabank is sued over botched toll road bid

* COPASA, partner bid for Serena-Vallenar project in Chile
* Bank's financial model for project said to be defective
* Scotiabank not immediately available for comment
By Jonathan Stempel
April 17 A Spanish construction company sued
Bank of Nova Scotia for at least $80 million accusing
the bank of of mishandling its bid to develop and operate a
Chilean toll road project.
The privately held construction company S.A. de Obras y
Servicios, COPASA s aid Scotiabank's advice was "fundamentally
flawed" because the Canadian bank used the wrong date as a basis
to project expected income from the Serena-Vallenar Project, a
187-km (116-mile) highway scheduled for completion around
January 2014. The company ultimately withdrew from the project.
According to the complaint filed on Monday in the New York
State Supreme Court in Manhattan, Chile's Ministry of Public
Works in November 2010 accepted a $275.2 million bid for the
project from COPASA and its partner Cointer Chile SA. Th e bid
was based on expected operating revenue from the project.
But COPASA said that had Scotiabank done its work properly,
the consortium would have demanded $356.4 million, and would
have won the project with that bid because it was roughly $11
million below the next lowest bid.
Concluding that "something was very wrong," COPASA said it
reviewed the calculations underlying its bid, and discovered the
apparent error.
"After uncovering the model's core flaw, COPASA realized
that the sponsors had been awarded a major Chilean road project
that was far riskier, shorter, less profitable, and more
difficult to finance than it had believed," leaving them "no
choice but to withdraw their bid," the complaint said.
The lawsuit accuses Scotiabank of breach of contract, and
acting with "reckless indifference" and "gross negligence."
It seeks to recover $5 million tied to the bid withdrawal,
plus $75 million representing "the substantial benefits of fully
developing the toll road project."
Scotiabank did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. The Toronto-based bank agreed to have disputes with
COPASA addressed in New York state courts, the complaint said.
Jay Auslander, a lawyer for COPASA, declined to elaborate on
the complaint. COPASA has offices in Madrid and Ourense, Spain.
The case is S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA v. Bank of
Nova Scotia et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York
County, No. 651231/2012.