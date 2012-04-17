Scotiabank is sued over botched toll road bid

* COPASA, partner bid for Serena-Vallenar project in Chile

* Bank's financial model for project said to be defective

* Scotiabank not immediately available for comment

By Jonathan Stempel

April 17 A Spanish construction company sued Bank of Nova Scotia for at least $80 million accusing the bank of of mishandling its bid to develop and operate a Chilean toll road project.

The privately held construction company S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA s aid Scotiabank's advice was "fundamentally flawed" because the Canadian bank used the wrong date as a basis to project expected income from the Serena-Vallenar Project, a 187-km (116-mile) highway scheduled for completion around January 2014. The company ultimately withdrew from the project.

According to the complaint filed on Monday in the New York State Supreme Court in Manhattan, Chile's Ministry of Public Works in November 2010 accepted a $275.2 million bid for the project from COPASA and its partner Cointer Chile SA. Th e bid was based on expected operating revenue from the project.

But COPASA said that had Scotiabank done its work properly, the consortium would have demanded $356.4 million, and would have won the project with that bid because it was roughly $11 million below the next lowest bid.

Concluding that "something was very wrong," COPASA said it reviewed the calculations underlying its bid, and discovered the apparent error.

"After uncovering the model's core flaw, COPASA realized that the sponsors had been awarded a major Chilean road project that was far riskier, shorter, less profitable, and more difficult to finance than it had believed," leaving them "no choice but to withdraw their bid," the complaint said.

The lawsuit accuses Scotiabank of breach of contract, and acting with "reckless indifference" and "gross negligence."

It seeks to recover $5 million tied to the bid withdrawal, plus $75 million representing "the substantial benefits of fully developing the toll road project."

Scotiabank did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Toronto-based bank agreed to have disputes with COPASA addressed in New York state courts, the complaint said.

Jay Auslander, a lawyer for COPASA, declined to elaborate on the complaint. COPASA has offices in Madrid and Ourense, Spain.

The case is S.A. de Obras y Servicios, COPASA v. Bank of Nova Scotia et al, New York State Supreme Court, New York County, No. 651231/2012.