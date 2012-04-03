Scotiabank CEO cautious, not pessimistic, on housing

* Says gov't was right not to tighten housing rules
* Sees bigger threat from regulation
By Cameron French
SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, April 3 Bank of Nova
Scotia Chief Executive Rick Waugh says Canada's
simmering housing market gives reason for caution, but that it's
up to the country's banks, rather than the government, to manage
the risks of their massive mortgage portfolios.
"The current concerns about Canada's housing market are
reason for caution but not pessimism. We can and will manage
through any potential housing market problems," he told the
Scotiabank's annual general meeting in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan,
on Tuesday.
Several Canadian bank executives - Toronto-Dominion
CEO Ed Clark in particular - have said they would welcome
further government moves to tighten mortgage rules in a market
that has been heated up by historically low interest rates.
The federal government, which has already tweaked mortgage
rules three times in the last few years, left mortgage standards
unchanged in last week's budget.
"I agree with our government. It's up to the banks
themselves - not government or regulators - to manage our risks
and advise our customers appropriately," Waugh said.
Canada's appetite for low-rate mortgages has been helped
along by aggressive competition by the banks to offer attractive
deals, and has raised fears that the market could deflate
dangerously when rates eventually rise. Consumer lending, and
mortgages in particular, are a key revenue driver at the banks.
"We keep a very close eye on our mortgage portfolios, and in
Scotiabank they are in good shape," said Waugh, who has been CEO
of Canada's No. 3 bank since 2003.
However, he pointed to an increasingly tight global
regulatory environment as a possible threat to the strength of
the Canadian banking sector.
The country's banks have emerged from the past five years of
financial uncertainty in a much stronger position than many of
their international rivals.
While shares of U.S. and European banks are still trading at
a fraction of their pre-crisis levels, Canadian lenders are
trading near or above those levels.
"Canada continues to have sound supervision, but we must be
careful that rules designed to fix problems in other
jurisdictions and financial markets do not impair our own proven
and successful financial sector," Waugh said.
He said the Basel III international regulations for bank
capital and the U.S. Volcker rule have a "reasonable
probability" of unintended consequences that could inhibit
economic growth and job creation, and even work against the goal
of greater financial sector stability.
Canada's banks and the country's financial services
regulator have spoken out against the Volcker Rule, a key plank
in the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, which is designed to
prevent banks from trading with their own funds.
Canada's bank argue the draft rule would limit Canadian
banks' ability to manage their risks.