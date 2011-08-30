UPDATE 4-Scotiabank profit rises 22 pct, shares climb

* Q3 cash EPS C$1.14 vs est C$1.12
* International banking, wealth management drive profit
* Shares rise 2.2 pct to C$53.50
By Cameron French
TORONTO, Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO)
quarterly profit rose nearly 22 percent on higher income from
its expansive international operations and a boost to wealth
management from the acquisition of asset manager DundeeWealth.
The result, which was slightly ahead of analysts'
expectations, pushed the bank's shares up by 2.2 percent on
Tuesday.
Profit was driven by Scotiabank's international division,
which spans about 50 countries, mostly in Latin America and
Asia. Scotiabank has made several small international
acquisitions since the 2008 financial crisis.
"It was overall a very positive quarter as Scotia managed
to hit our expectations with, in our view, high quality
earnings," Stonecap Securities analyst Brad Smith said in a
note.
However, he noted that an 18 percent increase in expenses
outpaced a 13 percent increase in revenue, which the bank said
was due to growth initiatives that inflated costs during the
2011 period.
Cost controls have been a focus for banks over the last
several months as low interest rates have kept a lid on the
rates they can charge for personal loans and mortgages, which
are their bread-and-butter products.
Speaking on a conference call, Scotiabank Chief Executive
Rick Waugh said he expected the cost pressure to come off
somewhat in 2012, but said the bank was well prepared to handle
an unexpected turn in the economy.
"We can react if the revenue's not there. We'll react in a
measured way," he said, adding that layoffs or asset sales were
not being contemplated.
Indeed, Scotiabank officials said the bank would continue
to follow its strategy of making selective acquisitions.
International banking income during the quarter rose 27
percent, as stronger commercial lending made up for slim
personal loan growth.
STOCK RISES
Profit rose to C$1.29 billion ($1.32 million), or C$1.11 a
share, up from a profit of C$1.06 billion, or 98 Canadian
cents, in the year-before period.
On a cash basis, the bank earned C$1.14 a share, slightly
ahead of analysts' expectations of a profit of C$1.12 a
share.
The bank's stock ended the session up 2.2 percent at
C$53.50, outperforming its rivals and the 1 percent rise of the
S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE.
Scotiabank is the fourth Canadian bank to report this
quarter.
Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) kicked off reporting season with
a robust report early last week, but that was followed by
disappointing results National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Royal
Bank of Canada (RY.TO).
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), which like Scotia are heavily
dependent on retail banking revenues, will report results over
the next two days.
ACQUISITION
Profit at Scotiabank's Canadian banking division, its
largest, climbed 4 percent on loan growth, while income at the
bank's capital markets division fell 5 percent.
Barclays Capital analyst John Aiken said the capital
markets unit suffered a "weak quarter", but that was not out of
line with other banks that have reported.
Wealth management income gained 12 percent on the
DundeeWealth acquisition [ID:nN1E77T0L4].
Scotiabank's wealth management holdings include a 36
percent stake in asset management firm CI Financial (CIX.TO).
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
