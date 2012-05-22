版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 23日 星期三 05:42 BJT

Scotiabank agrees to sell Toronto office tower

TORONTO May 22 Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to sell the Toronto office tower that houses its corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian bank to still own its head office, will sell the 68-story postmodern office tower complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in a deal that's expected to close on or about June 20, it said.

The bank initially announced it January its intention to sell the complex, saying at the time it wanted to capitalize on Toronto's strong commercial real estate market. Scotiabank will remain a tenant of the building.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐