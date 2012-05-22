UPDATE 1-Scotiabank agrees to sell Toronto office tower

* Sale to investment trusts for C$1.27 bln

* Property includes Canada's second-tallest office building

* Bank says aims to capitalize on strong Toronto market

TORONTO, May 22 Bank of Nova Scotia has agreed to sell the Toronto office towers that house its corporate headquarters for C$1.27 billion ($1.25 billion) to a pair of Canadian real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender and the only big Canadian bank to still own its head office, will sell the 2 million square-foot Scotia Plaza complex to Dundee REIT and H&R REIT in a deal that is expected to close on or about June 20, it said.

The sale includes a 68-story postmodern tower, which is Canada's second-tallest office building, as well as a 1951 art-deco building and other ancillary properties on the same city block, the bank said.

Scotiabank, which occupies 61 percent of the complex, will remain a tenant.

The bank said in January it planned to sell the property in order to capitalize on Toronto's strong commercial real estate market.

Analysts have said the sale is likely motivated by tighter capital requirements that banks are facing around the globe.

Scotiabank's capital levels are believed to lag its Canadian peers, and selling Scotia Plaza will give it some breathing room ahead of tighter standards that begin to kick in next year, and also will make it easier to pursue acquisitions.

The bank has a massive footprint in Latin America and a growing presence in Asia, and has made several small acquisitions in the last few years.

Toronto's commercial real estate market, helped by low interest rates, has remained strong despite economic concerns.

Scotiabank will report second-quarter results next week.