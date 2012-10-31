Scotiabank names Brian Porter as president

BRIEF-Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 EBITDA of $2.161 bln
* Mexico's Alfa says expects 2017 investments of $1.098 billion Further company coverage: (Reporting By Christine Murray)
Oct 31 Bank of Nova Scotia, Canada's No. 3 lender, appointed Brian Porter, the head of its fast-growing international operations, as president, effective Nov. 1.
Porter, who joined the bank in 1981, has been at the helm of the bank's international business in more than 55 countries, mainly in Asia and Latin America.
Porter will report to Chief Executive Rick Waugh, who earlier held the position of president as well, the bank said in a statement.
Dieter Jentsch, executive vice president of the bank's Latin American operations, will head the international business.
Feb 15 Anthem Inc said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit to block smaller rival Cigna Corp from officially terminating their proposed $54 billion merger, a transaction already rejected by U.S. antitrust regulators.
ANKARA, Feb 15 IranAir has finalised a deal to buy 20 turboprop aircraft from Franco-Italian ATR, the minister overseeing Iran's post-sanctions fleet renewal was quoted on Wednesday as saying.