Scotiabank profit rises 13 pct, dividend boosted

TORONTO, March 5 Bank of Nova Scotia
said on Tuesday that quarterly profit rose 13 percent, driven by
acquisitions in its foreign and domestic segments, and it raised
its dividend.
Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, earned C$1.63
billion ($1.58 billion), or C$1.25 a share, in the fiscal first
quarter ended Jan. 31. That compared with a year-before profit
of C$1.44 billion, or C$1.20 a share.
Excluding certain items, the bank earned C$1.27 a share.
Analysts had expected C$1.25 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank raised its quarterly dividend by 5 percent to 60
Canadian cents a share.
Toronto-based Scotiabank operates in more than 50 countries,
with the heaviest weighting in Latin America and a growing
presence in Asia.