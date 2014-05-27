Bank of Nova Scotia profit rises 14 percent

Nikkei hits 6-week high, tech shares jump on earnings
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stocks climbed to a six-week high on Monday as technology shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing surged on upbeat earnings.
TORONTO May 27 Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday its second-quarter profit rose 14 percent, due largely to higher income at its domestic banking and global wealth management units.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, earned a net C$1.80 billion ($1.66 billion), or C$1.39 a share, in the second quarter ended April 30, compared with C$1.58 billion, or C$1.22 a share, a year earlier.
The bank also said it planned to buy back up to 1 percent of its outstanding shares. ($1 = 1.0854 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Cameron French;Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.