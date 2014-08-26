Bank of Nova Scotia reports higher profit, boosts dividend

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise, euro steady as relief from French vote buoys sentiment
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
TORONTO Aug 26 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength at its wealth management and insurance businesses, and raised its dividend.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, earned C$2.4 billion ($2.19 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the third quarter ended July 31, up from C$1.7 billion, or C$1.36 a share, a year earlier.
Excluding notable gains and non-recurring items, the bank said it had earned C$1.40 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.41.
(1 US dollar = 1.0972 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei post gains as market euphoria persists
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04252017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:00 am: Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: DIPP Joint Secretary Rajeev Aggarwal at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia to brief
* Investors relieved as North Korea takes no new missile steps