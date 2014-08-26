Bank of Nova Scotia reports higher profit, boosts dividend

TORONTO Aug 26 Bank of Nova Scotia reported a higher quarterly profit on Tuesday, helped by strength at its wealth management and insurance businesses, and raised its dividend.

Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 bank, earned C$2.4 billion ($2.19 billion), or C$1.85 a share, in the third quarter ended July 31, up from C$1.7 billion, or C$1.36 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding notable gains and non-recurring items, the bank said it had earned C$1.40 a share. Analysts had expected C$1.41.

(1 US dollar = 1.0972 Canadian dollar) (Reporting by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)