RPT-UPDATE 1-Scotiabank third-quarter earnings beat market expectations

(Repeats to add UPDATE 1 tag to headline)
TORONTO Aug 30 Bank of Nova Scotia
reported on Tuesday third-quarter earnings that were ahead of
market expectations, driven by growth in its domestic and
international banking businesses.
Canada's third-biggest lender reported earnings per share of
C$1.55, up from C$1.46 the year before. Analysts had on average
expected earnings of C$1.48 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
The bank benefited from a decline in funds set aside to
cover bad loans to energy companies, with a partial recovery in
the price of oil helping borrowers pay back loans.
Its provision for credit losses declined by C$181 million
from the last quarter.
"The majority of the decline related to lower losses in the
energy sector, which is consistent with our previously stated
expectations that energy losses had peaked during the last
quarter," said Chief Executive Brian Porter.
Rivals Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion
, Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of
Commerce all reported results that beat market
expectations last week.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Mark Potter)