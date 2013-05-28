UPDATE 1-Scotiabank profit boosted by ING Direct acquisition

* Second-quarter adj profit C$1.24 vs est C$1.26

* Net income rises 9.6 pct

* ING Direct takeover boosts domestic banking unit

TORONTO, May 28 Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that quarterly profit rose 9.6 percent, falling just short of expectations, with the increase driven by last year's acquisition of online lender ING Direct.

Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, earned C$1.60 billion ($1.55 billion), or C$1.23 a share, in the fiscal second quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit of C$1.46 billion, or C$1.15 a share.

Excluding an amortization charge, the bank earned C$1.24 a share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.26 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Toronto-based Scotiabank operates in more than 50 countries, with the heaviest weighting in Latin America and a growing presence in Asia.

Scotia's Canadian banking results were padded by the C$3.1 billion acquisition of the Canadian online bank of Dutch lender ING Groep, which boosted loans and deposits. The Canadian division earned C$547 million, an 18.7 percent increase.

International lending profit climbed 5.1 percent to C$471 million, while wealth management income gained 12.4 percent to C$335 million.

Income from Scotiabank's global banking and markets division, which includes trading, investment banking and advisory fees, slipped 6.7 percent to C$361 million.