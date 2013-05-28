UPDATE 1-Scotiabank profit boosted by ING Direct acquisition

* Second-quarter adj profit C$1.24 vs est C$1.26
* Net income rises 9.6 pct
* ING Direct takeover boosts domestic banking unit
TORONTO, May 28 Bank of Nova Scotia
said on Tuesday that quarterly profit rose 9.6 percent, falling
just short of expectations, with the increase driven by last
year's acquisition of online lender ING Direct.
Scotiabank, Canada's third-largest lender, earned C$1.60
billion ($1.55 billion), or C$1.23 a share, in the fiscal second
quarter ended April 30. That compared with a year-before profit
of C$1.46 billion, or C$1.15 a share.
Excluding an amortization charge, the bank earned C$1.24 a
share. Analysts had expected a profit of C$1.26 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Toronto-based Scotiabank operates in more than 50 countries,
with the heaviest weighting in Latin America and a growing
presence in Asia.
Scotia's Canadian banking results were padded by the C$3.1
billion acquisition of the Canadian online bank of Dutch lender
ING Groep, which boosted loans and deposits. The
Canadian division earned C$547 million, an 18.7 percent
increase.
International lending profit climbed 5.1 percent to C$471
million, while wealth management income gained 12.4 percent to
C$335 million.
Income from Scotiabank's global banking and markets
division, which includes trading, investment banking and
advisory fees, slipped 6.7 percent to C$361 million.