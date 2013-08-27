Scotiabank posts lower net profit but raises dividend

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
Aug 27 Bank of Nova Scotia's third-quarter profit fell 14 percent after a big gain from a sale in the year-before period, Canada's No. 3 bank said on Tuesday.
The bank, known as Scotiabank, also raised its quarterly dividend by 3 percent to 62 Canadian cents a share.
Net income was C$1.8 billion, or C$1.37 a share, in the fiscal third quarter ended July 31. That compared with a year-before profit of C$2.1 billion, or C$1.69 a share, when net income was boosted by a C$614 million gain on the sale of the bank's main Toronto office tower.
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.