UPDATE 1-Scotiabank files to raise up to $7 bln in shares, debt

(Adds further detail from Scotiabank spokesman)
Nov 12 Bank of Nova Scotia
filed with U.S. regulators to offer common shares, preferred
shares and debt worth up to $7 billion.
Scotiabank, Canada's No. 3 lender, said in a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that proceeds from the
offering would be used for general banking purposes. 1.usa.gov/10Yyjw3
This was an extension of an existing shelf filing and
brought the total securities it could sell under the filing to
about $25 billion, a Scotiabank spokesman said.
The bank said earlier this month it was cutting about 1,500
jobs, mainly due to branch closures and changes in its
leadership structure, and would take a pre-tax charge that would
reduce fourth-quarter earnings by about 28 Canadian cents per
share.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
shelf offering is used to calculate registration fees. The final
amount to be raised could be different.
(Reporting by Sayantani Ghosh in Bangalore and Jeffrey Hodgson
in Toronto; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)