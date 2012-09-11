Scotiabank says could sell stakes in Mexico, Chile ops

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
TORONTO, Sept 11 Bank of Nova Scotia may consider selling minority stakes in its operations in countries such as Mexico or Chile to shore up its capital levels or fund an acquisition, the bank's chief risk officer said on Tuesday.
"That's certainly a possibility that would probably tie into either things that we want to do from an acquisition initiative perspective that would require us to have a chunk of capital," Rob Pitfield, the bank's group head and CRO, said at a financial services conference in New York.
Scotiabank is Canada's No. 3 bank, and has international operations in several countries in Latin America and Asia.
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.