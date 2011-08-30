Profit at Scotiabank's wealth unit up 12 pct

* Rise in profit largely due to DundeeWealth acquisition
* Revenue up 43 pct at C$818 mln
* AUM at C$105 bln, up from C$50 bln
*
TORONTO, Aug 30 Quarterly profit at Bank of
Nova Scotia's (BNS.TO) wealth management division rose 12
percent, largely driven by its acquisition of Canadian asset
manager DundeeWealth.
Canada's No. 3 lender said on Tuesday that third-quarter
net income at its wealth management unit was C$256 million
($261 million), up from C$228 million a year earlier.
Scotiabank surprised market watchers in November when it
said it would buy the 82 percent of DundeeWealth that it did
not already own for C$2.3 billion. Most expected the bank to
buy DundeeWealth rival CI Financial, in which Scotia still
holds a stake of around 36 percent. [ID:nN22123999]
The DundeeWealth deal helped boost assets under management
at Scotiabank's wealth unit to C$105 billion from C$50 billion
a year earlier, while assets under administration rose to C$276
billion from C$185 billion.
Wealth unit revenue for the three months ended July 31 was
up 43 percent at C$818 million as a result of higher fee
revenue from the increased asset levels, as well as increased
trading volumes and insurance revenue.
Around 85 percent of the unit's revenue came from the
wealth management business, with the remaining 15 percent
coming from the insurance business. That compares to a split of
82 percent and 18 percent for the same quarter last year.
Net interest income was up 9 percent at C$88 million as
growth in average assets and deposits was partly offset by
margin compression.
Other income rose 49 percent to C$730 million due to the
DundeeWealth deal, new sales, higher assets under management
and assets under administration, increased trading volumes in
at its full-service and online brokerages, and improved market
conditions. Growth in insurance income came from stronger sales
globally.
Non-interest expenses soared 67 percent due to costs
related to the DundeeWealth deal, as well as higher expenses to
support business growth.
Scotiabank's overall profit was up nearly 22 percent at
C$1.29 billion, helped by the boost from the wealth unit and on
higher income from its expansive international operations.
[ID:N1E77T07J]
Scotiabank is the fourth Canadian bank to report this
quarter. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) kicked off reporting season
with a robust report early last week, but that was followed by
disappointing results at National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and
Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO).
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) and
Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) will report results over the next
two days.
($1=$0.98 Canadian)
(Reporting by John McCrank and Cameron French; editing by
Peter Galloway)