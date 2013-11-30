版本:
Scottish police say at least one dead after helicopter crashes into pub

LONDON Nov 30 One person has been confirmed dead after a police helicopter crashed into a busy Scottish pub and the death toll is expected to rise, police said on Saturday.

The helicopter crashed into the roof of the Clutha pub in Glasgow at 10:25 on Friday night.

"I can also confirm one fatality. We expect that number to increase over the coming hours," Stephen House, chief constable of Police Scotland told reporters.

