British PM begs Scots: Don't rip our 'UK family' apart in independence vote

LONDON, Sept 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron implored Scots on Wednesday to shun independence to keep
the United Kingdom "family" intact as he scrambled to stem a
steep rise in secessionist support ahead of the Sept. 18 vote.
In a sign of panic within the British ruling elite, Cameron
and opposition leader Ed Miliband scrapped their weekly
question-and-answer session to visit Scotland on Wednesday to
ask Scots not to ditch their 307-year union with England.
"We do not want this family of nations to be ripped apart,"
Cameron, 47, said in an opinion piece published in the Daily
Mail newspaper. "The United Kingdom is a precious and special
country."
But Cameron tempered the emotion with a clear warning: "If
the UK breaks apart, it breaks apart forever."
Cameron has until now been largely absent from the debate
after conceding that his privileged background and centre-right
politics mean he is not the best person to win over Scots, who
are usually more left-wing than the English.
But if Scotland votes for independence, Cameron's job will
be on the line ahead of a national election planned for May
2015.
