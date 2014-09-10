UPDATE 7-British PM begs Scots not to break up "family of nations"

* Cameron visits Scotland to beg Scots to keep the UK
By Angus MacSwan
EDINBURGH, Sept 10 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Wednesday begged Scots not to rip apart the United
Kingdom's "family of nations", flying to Scotland to man the
barricades against a surge in support for independence eight
days before a referendum.
Cameron appealed to Scots to use their heads and their
hearts when they voted on Sept. 18. He reminded them of their
shared history and bonds with England, Wales and Northern
Ireland - twice evoking World War Two and the fight against
Hitler.
He also warned that an independent Scotland could not keep
the pound currency, jobs would head south, and the country's
security be weakened.
"I would be heartbroken if this family of nations was torn
apart," said Cameron, speaking to staff of the Scottish Widows
financial institution in the capital Edinburgh.
Cameron's visit was a sign of the panic that has gripped
the British ruling elite over the possible disintegration of the
307-year-old union since two polls in the past showed the
campaign for independence, led by Alex Salmond's Scottish
National Party, gaining support to run neck-and-neck with the
"No" campaign, which until a few weeks ago was looking
comfortably ahead.
There was some relief for unionists when a poll released on
Wednesday evening showed 53 percent of Scots would vote against
a split, with 47 percent intending to opt for independence -
unchanged from its last survey on Aug. 28.
The figures from the poll, carried out by Survation for the
Daily Record newspaper, excluded 10 percent of undecided.
British deputy prime minister Nick Clegg, who leads the
Liberal Democrats, and opposition Labour Party leader Ed
Miliband also crossed the border on Wednesday to shore up
support. All three parties have offered Scotland greater
autonomy as an enticement to vote against independence.
The prime minister, whose job may be on the line if he loses
Scotland, warned Scots a vote for secession would be forever.
"I think people can feel it is a bit like a general
election, that you make a decision and five years later you can
make another decision if you are fed up with the effing Tories,
give them a kick and then maybe we'll think again. This is
totally different to a general election: this a decision about
not the next five years but a decision about the next century,"
he said.
Cameron has until now been largely absent from the debate
after conceding that his privileged background and centre-right
politics mean he is not the best person to win over Scots, who
returned just one Conservative lawmaker out of 59 in 2010.
He made no street appearances in his visit to Edinburgh.
"David Cameron is a swear word up here," said one security
guard, asking not to be named.
That comment echoed the sentiment among pro-independence
Scots that they are ruled from London by a government they did
not choose - a central tenet of the independence drive.
The "Yes" camp says it wants to build a fairer society with
Scotland's interests at the forefront. Opponents of independence
say Scotland is stronger and more secure within the United
Kingdom, and a separate country would struggle economically.
BEST OF BOTH WORLDS?
The ramifications of a split could be immense given the
United Kingdom's position as a G8 economy, a leading member of
NATO and the European Union, and permanent member of the U.N.
Security Council. U.S. President Barack Obama and other world
leaders have said they want Britain to stay together.
Cameron held out the promise of more power for Scotland if
Scots voted "No".
"It really will be the best of both worlds," he said.
"Scotland is a nation, an incredible nation, strong, proud,
with an extraordinary history but also part a family of nations.
Please don't think that the rest of the United Kingdom is
indifferent. We care passionately."
Salmond said the visits were a sign of panic that would only
help the secessionist cause. Independence supporter James Curry,
33, said in Edinburgh he found the visits by politicians from
London "insulting and patronising".
"They should've been up here ages ago. Instead, they're
having a wee day trip," he said. "There's so much at stake, and
it seems so real already, I just hope we make it."
Labour's Miliband meanwhile went to the town of Cumbernauld
to campaign for Scotland staying in the union.
Labour supporters are seen as a vital constituency in the
fight, given the dearth of Conservatives in Scotland, and if
enough reject the party line it could tip the balance.
The loss of Scottish Labour MPs in Westminster should
Scotland become independent would also seriously affect its
election prospects south of the border.
Miliband promised that Labour would meet Scottish
aspirations for a just, fairer society. He said working-class
solidarity went across the border and noted that six Scottish
trade unions had come out against independence.
"The people of Scotland, whether they intend to vote no or
yes, have established beyond doubt in this campaign that there
needs to be profound economic and political change. This thirst
for change is shared across the United Kingdom."
Saying that his father served in Scotland in World War Two,
Miliband said. "So many, across the United Kingdom, will have
their own connections of friendship and family with Scotland ...
Please stay with us."
The surge in support for independence over recent weeks has
also discomfited investors. Sterling hit a 10-month low against
the dollar and a three-month low against the euro on Wednesday,
with traders citing an unverified web poll conducted by a
blogger that gave the "Yes" camp a strong lead.
Some major companies with Scottish exposure cautioned about
the risks of secession: Standard Life said it could
transfer business to England, while BP CEO Bob Dudley
said the future of North Sea oil was best served by keeping the
United Kingdom together.
Following a vote for independence, London and Edinburgh
would face 18 months of talks on how to carve up everything from
North Sea oil and the pound to EU membership and Britain's main
nuclear submarine base at Faslane.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said that a new centrla
bank in and independent Scotland would need big stockpiles of
sterling if the coutnry opted to adopt the pound without an
agreement with the rest of the United Kingdom. He also said it
was likely that economic borders would build up between an
independent Scotland and the rest of the UK.
STREET TALK
The referendum - the biggest internal challenge to the
United Kingdom since Irish independence almost a century ago -
has electrified Scotland. On streets, in pubs and in meeting
halls from the Highlands to the windswept islands of the
Atlantic, independence is being debated with passion.
Bookshops are full of referendum guides and tracts for and
against. The Scotsman newspaper published six pages of letters
on the vote on Wednesday.
"Do we wish to become a small, successful, independent state
free to develop our own way of life and find our way in the
family of nations? Or would we rather continue as a small
appendage of a once glorious but now declining power punching
above our weight in hopeless wars like Afghanistan ... while at
home constructing one of the most unequal societies in the
world," wrote "Yes" supporter John Slee of Gullane.
Other letter writers said the SNP's economic figures just
didn't add up, particularly the funding for public spending.
"The 'Yes' campaign's spin doctors are successfully piping
our economy off a cliff," wrote Hugo Cannon of Edinburgh.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Michael Holden,
Kate Holton, Andy Bruce, Kylie MacLellan and Jemima Kelly in
London and Alistair Smout in Edinburgh; Editing by Will
Waterman)