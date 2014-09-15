PM Cameron to make one of last Scotland visits before vote to try to keep UK intact

LONDON, Sept 15 British Prime Minister David
Cameron will make one of his final visits to Scotland later on
Monday four days before a historic independence referendum to
warn Scots a vote to leave the United Kingdom is a forever
choice.
With opinion polls suggesting the referendum remains too
close to call, Cameron, the leader of the England-centric ruling
Conservative party, is expected to try to appeal to Scots'
emotions by likening the four-nation UK to a family.
"There's no going back from this. No re-run. If Scotland
votes "yes" the UK will split and we will go our separate ways
forever," he is expected to say, according to advance extracts
given to local media by his office.
Cameron is likely to repeat the anti-independence "Better
Together" campaign's core message: That inside the UK Scotland
can have the benefits of belonging to a larger more influential
entity while enjoying an ever increasing measure of autonomy.
He will make his intervention, expected during the second
half of Monday, after David Beckham, the retired high-profile
footballer, added his name to a petition of English celebrities
who say they want the Scots to stay in the UK.
The celebrity group, "Let's Stay Together", is organising a
public rally on Monday evening in London's Trafalgar Square to
appeal to Scots not to break up the United Kingdom.
On Sunday, thousands of independence supporters took to the
streets of Scotland's largest city, Glasgow, as polls showed the
rival camps running desperately close.
(Reporting by Andrew Osborn and Sarah Young; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)