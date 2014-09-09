British PM implores Scots not to break up the United Kingdom

LONDON, Sept 9 British Prime Minister David Cameron implored Scots on Tuesday not vote for independence in next week's referendum, pledging to do everything he could to keep the United Kingdom together.

Speaking after annoucing he would miss his weekly question-and-answer session in parliament to campaign for the union in Scotland, Cameron said the rest of the United Kingdom wanted Scotland to stay.

He would make every effort to persuade the Scots to stay. "I will do everything I can," he told the BBC.

"The right place to be isn't in Westminster at Prime Minister's Questions; it's being in Scotland listening to people, talking to people," he added.

"In the end, it is for the Scottish people to decide, but I want them to know that the rest of the United Kingdom - and I speak as Prime Minister - want them to stay."

