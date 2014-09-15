British PM Cameron implores Scots not to break the United Kingdom

UPDATE 2-Oil prices set for biggest weekly drop in a month
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
ABERDEEN, Scotland, Sept 15 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday made an impassioned appeal to Scots to shun independence at a referendum on Thursday that could break the United Kingdom.
"If Scotland votes yes, the UK will split, and we will go our separate ways forever," Cameron said in the Scottish city of Aberdeen.
He laced his emotion with a warning that separation would be painful.
"Independence would not be a trial separation it would be a painful divorce," Cameron said, adding that a vote against independence would trigger an unprecedented devolution of powers to Scotland. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
* Murky inventory picture leaves market grappling for clarity
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event in New Delhi. 11:30 am: Renewable Energy Secretary Rajeev Kapoor, Heads of PTC India and IREDA at an event in New Delhi. 2:30 pm: HDFC Bank
* Steelmakers rise despite Trump trade probe on Chinese exports