版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 3月 12日 星期三 20:05 BJT

Independent Scotland would face currency dilemma-Soros

LONDON, March 12 Billionaire financier George Soros said on Wednesday it would not be practical for an independent Scotland to keep sterling but that a separate currency would be "potentially dangerous".

"I don't think that Scotland leaving and becoming independent and yet remaining part of sterling and (the) Bank of England is actually practical," Soros said in London.

He said an independent currency would be "very inefficient and potentially dangerous", adding that the alternative was for Scotland to become a member of the euro zone.

Several business leaders have recently expressed concern about a vote for independence.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐