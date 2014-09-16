UPDATE 2-Ahead of independence vote, Britain pledges state funding to Scotland

* London pledges Scotland health spending powers
* Nationalist response: Scots are not daft; why not before?
* PM Cameron warns a breakaway vote would be irreversible
* Salmond: Scotland's future should be in Scotland's hands
* Opinion polls expected on final day of campaigning
By Guy Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout
EDINBURGH, Sept 16 Britain promised to guarantee
Scotland high levels of state funding, granting Scots greater
control over healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to
shore up support for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote
on independence.
With polls showing the decision on the fate of the United
Kingdom is too close to call, welfare spending and the future of
the revered National Health System have formed a central part of
nationalist Alex Salmond's case for secession.
In a deal brokered by former Labour Prime Minister Gordon
Brown, the leaders of Britain's three main political parties
said they would retain the funding equation that sustains a
higher level of public spending north of the border.
"People want to see change," said the agreement, published
in Scotland's Daily Record newspaper and signed by Prime
Minister David Cameron, Labour leader Ed Miliband and Liberal
Democrat leader Nick Clegg.
"A no vote will deliver faster, safer and better change than
separation," the agreement said.
Cameron, whose job is on the line if Scots vote to break the
United Kingdom, warned on his last visit to Scotland before
Thursday's vote that there would be no going back and that any
separation could be painful.
British leaders accept that even if Scotland votes to keep
the 307-year union, the United Kingdom's structure will have to
change as the rush to grant so many powers to Scotland will
provoke calls for a less centralised state from voters in
England, Wales and Northern Ireland.
Swathes of voters in the former industrial heartlands of
northern England and Wales depend on state welfare spending
while some English lawmakers in Cameron's own party have asked
already asked for England to be given more powers.
BIGGEST THREAT
In the face of the biggest internal threat to the United
Kingdom since Ireland broke away nearly a century ago, Britain's
establishment - from Cameron and the City of London to soccer
star David Beckham - have united in an almost panicked effort to
implore Scots that the United Kingdom is "Better Together".
"There's no going back from this. No re-run. If Scotland
votes 'yes' the UK will split and we will go our separate ways
forever," Cameron, his voice at times faltering with emotion,
said in Aberdeen, the centre of Scotland's oil industry.
"Don't think: I'm frustrated with politics right now, so
I'll walk out the door. If you don't like me I won't be here
forever. If you don't like this government it won't last
forever. But if you leave the UK that will be forever."
The visit by Cameron, who is also grappling with what to do
about Islamist militants in Syria and Iraq, drew a swift
rebuttal from nationalist leader Salmond who argued Scotland had
a historic opportunity to rule its own affairs.
"The next time he comes to Scotland it will not be to
love-bomb or engage in desperate last-minute scaremongering -
and following a Yes vote it will be to engage in serious
post-referendum talks," the 59-year-old Scottish leader said.
If Scots vote for independence, Britain and Scotland would
face 18 months of negotiations over everything from North Sea
oil and the pound to European Union membership and Britain's
main nuclear submarine base.
The prospect of breaking up the United Kingdom, the world's
sixth largest economy and a veto-wielding permanent member of
the United Nations Security Council, has prompted citizens and
allies alike to ponder what would be left.
The White House said it would prefer the United Kingdom to
remain "strong, robust and united" while Martin Amis, one of
Britain's best-known novelists, said secession would be a leap
in the dark.
"What would be left of it if Scotland got out is a very
diminished country," said Amis, whose novels have explored the
darker side of British life.
Sterling has fallen on the risk of a secession vote but
prices for Britain's currency, bonds and stocks indicate
investors are not yet pricing in a vote for independence.
YES OR NO?
Aside from the finance and geopolitics of a secession vote,
on the streets of Scotland the battle for voters was reaching
its peak before the last full day of campaigning on Wednesday,
when several opinion polls are due to be released.
Voters will be asked on Thursday to answer Yes or No to the
question "Should Scotland be an independent country?".
Brown pressed the unionist case in a speech to Labour
supporters in Clydebank, once home to much of Scotland's
shipbuilding industry.
"I yield to noone in my patriotic pride in being Scottish,"
Brown said. "The effect on September 18 if you vote 'Yes' is to
end every single last remaining link that exists, the
connections that we have with our friends, neighbours and
relatives."
The Glasgow-based Herald newspaper on Tuesday came out in
favour of Scotland staying within the United Kingdom but said
greater autonomy must follow.
It rejected the notion that an independent Scotland would be
a disaster and said that the current set-up did not meet
Scotland's needs and aspirations.
But on the Isle of Lewis there was support for Scotland
running its own affairs.
"Very simply I want the people of Scotland to make decisions
for Scotland," said Margaret Ann MacLeod, 46, a dental
hygienist, in the island's main town Stornoway.
Seeking to tap into a cocktail of historical rivalry,
opposing political tastes, and a perception that London has
mismanaged Scotland for decades, nationalists say an independent
Scotland could build a wealthier and fairer country.
Unionists say independence would needlessly break up the
United Kingdom and usher in years of financial, economic and
political uncertainty. They have warned that Scotland would not
keep the pound as part of a formal currency union.
The debate raged on the streets and in the media.
Hugh Reilly, in a column in the Scotsman, evoked the 1314
Battle of Bannockburn, when Robert the Bruce defeated England's
King Edward, to whip up sentiment for a "Yes" vote.
"A Scots army, this time made up of voters, has a date with
destiny," he wrote.
He also quoted national poet Robert Burns, who had described
those who signed the 1707 Act of Union as a "parcel of rogues".
"On Thursday Scots have a once in a lifetime chance to end
300 years of being a junior partner in the artificial country
known as Britain," Reilly wrote.
But in the same newspaper, Peter Jones accused Salmond of
"crude, faith-based nationalism". He said Salmond had run "the
most dishonest, deceiving and duplicitous campaign I have ever
known in politics".
(Additional reporting by Angus MacSwan and by Cathal
MacNaughton of the Isle of Lewis; editing by Janet McBride)