UPDATE 2-UK markets bounce after Scotland rejects independence

(Adds stock and bonds prices, analyst quote)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 19 Investors in British financial
assets breathed a sigh of relief on Friday, after a Scottish
vote against independence spared them prolonged and
unprecedented uncertainty.
Stocks were called to open up by more than 1 percent,
sterling rose to a two-year high against the euro, and currency
market volatility - which had reached historically high levels
ahead of Thursday's vote - quickly subsided.
Shares in companies based in Scotland, such as Royal Bank of
Scotland and Lloyds, were expected to rise as
much as 3 percent.
Scotland's vote against independence ended a fraught two
weeks for markets that had seen the value of sterling fall
sharply after some polls suggested the 307-year old union was on
the brink of collapse.
The bounce for sterling was less pronounced than some
analysts had forecast, though. The currency fell back after its
initial gains to trade just 0.3 percent higher against the
dollar.
The vote not only keeps Britain intact but also reduces the
likelihood of its leaving the European Union, potentially a much
greater risk for markets and something Scottish independence
might well have precipitated, analysts said.
"The 'no' vote removes the huge political and economic
uncertainty of untangling the 307-year-old union. A large
downside risk to UK growth has lifted," HSBC strategists said in
a note on Friday.
London blue-chip stock futures and spread-better
calls pointed to a 1.2 percent rise when markets open later on
Friday.
The cost of insuring against big swings in sterling over the
next week more than halved to 5.675 percent from a
close on Thursday of 11.8 percent. Volatility had risen to
levels not seen since the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008
and the unusually uncertain UK general election of 2010.
Sterling itself, already pushed up on Thursday by
speculation that Alex Salmond's nationalists had fallen short of
the majority needed for independence, rose to a two-year high
against the euro, with the single currency trading as low as
78.10 pence.
It came off its peak against the dollar above $1.65, but was
still up a third of one percent on the day at $1.6460.
Market-based UK interest rates rose, as investors bet there
will now be less impediment to the Bank of England's raising
rates as planned, perhaps as early as next year.
The yield on 2-year and 10-year gilts rose in early trade by
around 2 basis points to 0.90 percent and 2.61 percent
respectively .
"While there are lots of political questions to be answered,
in terms of extra devolution, the economic questions will
gravitate back to monetary policy," said RBC economist Sam Hill.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, Sudip Kar-Gupta, Lionel Laurent,
David Milliken Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by John
Stonestreet, Larry King)