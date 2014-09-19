RPT-UPDATE 5-Relief, not euphoria, for UK markets as Scots vote to stay

(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, Sept 19 British financial markets rose
and a collective sigh of relief echoed across the investment and
business community on Friday after a Scottish vote against
independence averted the deep uncertainty a United Kingdom
break-up would have unleashed.
Bank shares drove the rally in equities, sterling hit a
two-year high against the euro, and currency market volatility -
which had reached historically high levels ahead of Thursday's
vote - collapsed.
Royal Bank of Scotland said it had scrapped
contingency plans to relocate to England. The cost of insuring
against RBS defaulting on its debt dropped to its lowest since
May 2008.
Scotland's rejection of independence ended a fraught few
weeks for markets that had seen the value of sterling fall
sharply after some polls suggested the 307-year old union was on
the brink of splitting.
The vote not only keeps Britain intact but also reduces the
likelihood of it leaving the European Union, potentially a much
greater risk for markets and something Scottish independence
might well have precipitated.
"The imminent threat of change to the union and the
ramifications to both equities and currencies is dulled, but
ultimately constitutional changes will come, and that in itself
will bring a fresh set of challenges," said Alastair McCaig,
analyst at IG in London.
The FTSE 100 index of leading shares was up 0.5
percent. RBS rose 2.8 percent, Lloyds gained as much as
2 percent and insurance giant Standard Life was 1.5
percent higher.
Shares of companies with significant exposure to the North
Sea oil industry also got a boost. Glasgow-based oil and gas
services firm Weir Group was up along with North Sea
rig operator Petrofac.
Oil giant Royal Dutch Shell said the rejection of
independence "reduces the operating uncertainty for businesses
based in Scotland."
VOLATILITY COLLAPSES
Some of the most dramatic market moves were in the foreign
exchange market, particularly in options, which are used by
traders and investors to protect themselves against sharp swings
in exchange rates. Volatility had risen before Thursday's
referendum to levels not seen since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers in 2008 and the unusually uncertain UK general election
of 2010.
The cost of insuring against sterling volatility over the
next week more than halved to 5.3 percent from a close
on Thursday of 11.9 percent. Overnight volatility plunged to 5.5
percent from 23 percent, right back to average levels
traded for most of this year.
Sterling itself strengthened, recovering ground lost since
the start of the month after one poll put the "Yes" campaign for
independence in the lead for the first time in over a year.
The pound hit a two-year high against the euro, with the
single currency trading as low as 78.10 pence, and
rose above $1.65 against the dollar.
But those gains evaporated and the pound fell 0.5 percent to
trade just above $1.63. Major political risks, from the fallout
of this vote to next May's general election, still lie ahead for
the pound and other UK assets, analysts said.
Market-based UK interest rates rose, as investors bet there
will now be less impediment to the Bank of England (BoE) raising
rates as planned, perhaps as early as next year.
The yield on 2-year gilts rose to its highest in over two
months at 0.926 percent and the yield on 10-year
gilts rose to a six-week high of 2.603 percent
before falling back.
"One consequence of a 'Yes' vote was that the BoE was
expected to go slowly tightening UK rates," said Alan Wilde,
global head of fixed income at Baring Asset Management.
"This outcome may now lead markets to focus back on growth
and conclude that the UK economy needs some modest restraint and
that the BoE will be ahead of the U.S. raising rates," he said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever, Patrick Graham, Sudip Kar-Gupta,
Lionel Laurent, David Milliken, Anirban Nag and Ron Bousso;
Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Andrew Heavens)