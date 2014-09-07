UPDATE 4-UK scrambles to promise more powers if Scots reject independence

* First opinion poll gives lead to independence campaign
* UK's Osborne promises more devolution within union
* Pro-independence leader dismisses plans as "panic measure"
* Osborne insists no currency union with independent
Scotland
(Adds Darling comments)
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Sept 7 The British government is
scrambling to respond to a lurch in the opinion polls towards a
vote for Scottish independence this month by promising a range
of new powers for Scotland if it chooses to stay within the
United Kingdom.
British finance minister George Osborne said on Sunday that
plans would be set out in the coming days to give Scotland more
autonomy on tax, spending and welfare if Scots vote against
independence in a historic referendum on Sept. 18.
Prime Minister David Cameron had, ironically, vetoed a third
ballot option for greater devolution, betting that the stark
choice of yes or no to independence would deliver a clear
victory for the status quo as cautious voters turned away from
an uncertain future.
That looked like a precarious calculation after a YouGov
poll for the Sunday Times showed supporters of independence had
taken their first opinion poll lead since the referendum
campaign began.
With less than two weeks to go before the vote, the poll put
the "Yes" to independence campaign on 51 percent and the "No"
camp on 49 percent, overturning a 22-point lead for the unionist
position in just a month.
"You will see in the next few days a plan of action to give
more powers to Scotland ... Then Scotland will have the best of
both worlds. They will both avoid the risks of separation but
have more control over their own destiny, which is where I think
many Scots want to be," Osborne told the BBC.
"More tax-raising powers, much greater fiscal autonomy ...
more control over public expenditure, more control over welfare
rates and a host of other changes."
Osborne said the changes, being agreed by all three major
parties in the British parliament, would be put into effect the
moment there was a 'no' vote in the referendum.
His comments echo those of former British Prime Minister and
opposition Labour party lawmaker Gordon Brown, who said on
Friday he would spearhead a push for Scotland to gain more
powers if it voted against independence.
All three major British political parties have already set
out differing proposals on extra powers for Scotland if it
rejects independence. Former finance minister Alistair Darling,
who is leading the pro-union Better Together campaign, said the
upcoming plans would not go beyond these.
"What is being announced this week is simply the timetable,
the procedure for implementing them, which I think people will
want to know," Darling told Sky news.
INDEPENDENCE BLITZKRIEG
Scotland already enjoys a large measure of devolution,
having had its own parliament since 1999 with the power to
legislate in policy areas such as education, health, the
environment, housing and justice.
Further devolution, often referred to as "devo max" could
see all powers handed over to Scotland except defence and
foreign affairs. Polls have previously shown many Scots would
favour this over outright independence, and Scottish First
Minister Alex Salmond had unsuccessfully pushed to have it as an
option on the referendum ballot paper.
Nicola Sturgeon, deputy leader of the pro-independence
Scottish National Party, welcomed the YouGov poll as a "very
significant moment" in the campaign but rejected talk of more
devolved powers for Scotland.
"I don't think people are going to take this seriously. If
the other parties had been serious about more powers, then
something concrete would have been put forward before now and
remember the other parties were desperate to keep that option
off the ballot paper," she told Sky news.
Salmond described the plans as a "panic measure".
"This is a ridiculous position being put forward by a
campaign ... in terminal trouble," he told the BBC. "They have
failed to scare the Scots, now they are trying to bribe us. That
won't work either because people have come to the realisation
that we can take the future of this country into our hands."
After months of surveys showing nationalists heading for
defeat, recent polls have seen the gap narrow to the extent that
they raise the real prospect that secessionists could achieve
their goal of breaking the 307-year-old union with England.
"A two-point gap is too small for us to call the outcome.
But the fact that the contest is too close to call is itself
remarkable, as Better Together seemed to have victory in the
bag," YouGov President Peter Kellner wrote on his blog.
"In the past four weeks support for the union has drained
away at an astonishing rate. The Yes campaign has not just
invaded No territory; it has launched a blitzkrieg."
NO IFS, NO BUTS, NO POUND
A separate poll on Sunday by Panelbase, commissioned by the
pro-independence campaign, showed support for a breakaway rising
but still short of a majority at 48 percent. When undecideds
were included, that fell to 44 percent.
The late showing by the independence camp has hit sterling
on the foreign exchange markets and electrified Britain's
political classes as they returned from the summer break.
The pound suffered its worst week against the dollar in more
than a year after YouGov's last poll on Monday showed a sharp
narrowing in the lead of the anti-independence campaign.
"Sterling looks to be set for another challenging week,"
said Howard Archer, chief UK and European economist at IHS
Global Insight. "While there will likely be a significant
reaction early on in the week ... how much further the pressure
on sterling ramps up will likely depend on whether polls
continue to show the yes vote improving."
A vote to break away would be followed by negotiations with
London on what to do about the currency, national debt, North
Sea oil and the future of Britain's nuclear submarine base in
Scotland ahead of independence pencilled in for March 24, 2016.
The pro-independence side has said it believes the rest of
Britain would agree to a currency union in the event of a
Scottish breakaway, allowing the new state to use the pound.
This has been rejected by Britain's three main political
parties, and Osborne remained adamant on Sunday.
"No ifs, no buts, we will not share the pound if Scotland
separates from the rest of the UK," he said.
(Additional reporting by William Schomberg and Alistair Smout;
Editing by Will Waterman)