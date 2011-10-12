UPDATE 2-SSE to start auctioning electricity supply

* To start trading part of its electricity supply and demand by Friday

LONDON Oct 12 SSE , one of the six big British energy suppliers, will start auctioning its electricity supply in the day-ahead market by the end of the week in a landmark bid to boost liquidity and encourage the entry of independent suppliers.

SSE will be the first of Britain's six dominant energy suppliers to enact the measure, aimed at boosting liquidity in a market that has come under increasing government scrutiny in recent years.

The utility aims to start trading a proportion of its total electricity supply and demand by Friday, and expects to reach 25 percent during November.

The volume of electricity traded will be increased gradually over the next few months, SSE said on Wednesday, and added that it expects all its electricity supply and demand to be traded in the day ahead market by the end of its current financial year.

Wednesday's news comes after Energy regulator Ofgem said in March it would force Britain's 'big six' utilities to auction off up to a fifth of the electricity they generate, to make room for new companies and boost competition.

Firms risk a referral to the Competition Commission if they fail to reform.

Britain's big six utilities are SSE, Centrica , Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's npower , EDF Energy and E.ON UK (EONGn.DE), which recently sold its UK power networks to U.S. power firm PPL .

SSE, which has around 5.2 million electricity customers and 3.6 million gas customers, was among the suppliers that raised gas and electricity prices earlier this year, fuelling criticism from UK consumer groups. Ofgem had earlier said the 'big six' raised prices in response to rising costs more quickly than they cut them when costs fell.

"Customers have demanded greater transparency around how we operate in the wholesale market," SSE said on Wednesday. "As well as improving liquidity, this approach will also improve the transparency of SSE's activity in the wholesale market."

LIQUIDITY OBSTACLE TO TRANSPARENCY

UK energy watchdog Ofgem has warned utilities to boost traded volumes as liquidity in the UK's power market badly lags rival hubs.

For example, Britain's day-ahead electricity market sees about 40 Gigawatt hours/day traded on exchanges with a further 200 GWh transacted privately via brokerages.

In contrast, European spot power exchange Nordpool sees 750 GWh of daily trades, while Germany sees about 500 GWh.

SSE said its move to auction all its supply will transform the UK power market by adding 165 GWh of its own daily average trades to the pot.

The utility, which makes up nearly 15 percent of UK electricity demand, will continue trading in the forward power market, including entering long-term contracts with independent suppliers, it said.

"This commitment from SSE will...help to address one of the perceived barriers to entry into the electricity supply market. If other energy companies adopt a similar approach, this commitment could lead to a transformation in the wholesale electricity market in Great Britain," Alistair Phillips-Davies, SSE's generation and supply director, said. (Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Adveith Nair; Editing by Myles Neligan and Alison Birrane)