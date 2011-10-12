UPDATE 2-SSE to start auctioning electricity supply

* To start trading part of its electricity supply and demand
by Friday
* Volume of electricity traded to rise over the next few
months
(Adds UK liquidity, SSE open to supplying independent
providers)
LONDON Oct 12 SSE , one of the six big
British energy suppliers, will start auctioning its electricity
supply in the day-ahead market by the end of the week in a
landmark bid to boost liquidity and encourage the entry of
independent suppliers.
SSE will be the first of Britain's six dominant energy
suppliers to enact the measure, aimed at boosting liquidity in a
market that has come under increasing government scrutiny in
recent years.
The utility aims to start trading a proportion of its total
electricity supply and demand by Friday, and expects to reach 25
percent during November.
The volume of electricity traded will be increased gradually
over the next few months, SSE said on Wednesday, and added that
it expects all its electricity supply and demand to be traded in
the day ahead market by the end of its current financial year.
Wednesday's news comes after Energy regulator Ofgem said in
March it would force Britain's 'big six' utilities to auction
off up to a fifth of the electricity they generate, to make room
for new companies and boost competition.
Firms risk a referral to the Competition Commission if they
fail to reform.
Britain's big six utilities are SSE, Centrica ,
Iberdrola's Scottish Power, RWE's npower , EDF
Energy and E.ON UK (EONGn.DE), which recently sold its
UK power networks to U.S. power firm PPL .
SSE, which has around 5.2 million electricity customers and
3.6 million gas customers, was among the suppliers that raised
gas and electricity prices earlier this year, fuelling criticism
from UK consumer groups. Ofgem had earlier said the 'big six'
raised prices in response to rising costs more quickly than they
cut them when costs fell.
"Customers have demanded greater transparency around how we
operate in the wholesale market," SSE said on Wednesday. "As
well as improving liquidity, this approach will also improve the
transparency of SSE's activity in the wholesale market."
LIQUIDITY OBSTACLE TO TRANSPARENCY
UK energy watchdog Ofgem has warned utilities to boost
traded volumes as liquidity in the UK's power market badly lags
rival hubs.
For example, Britain's day-ahead electricity market sees
about 40 Gigawatt hours/day traded on exchanges with a further
200 GWh transacted privately via brokerages.
In contrast, European spot power exchange Nordpool sees 750
GWh of daily trades, while Germany sees about 500 GWh.
SSE said its move to auction all its supply will transform
the UK power market by adding 165 GWh of its own daily average
trades to the pot.
The utility, which makes up nearly 15 percent of UK
electricity demand, will continue trading in the forward power
market, including entering long-term contracts with independent
suppliers, it said.
"This commitment from SSE will...help to address one of the
perceived barriers to entry into the electricity supply market.
If other energy companies adopt a similar approach, this
commitment could lead to a transformation in the wholesale
electricity market in Great Britain," Alistair Phillips-Davies,
SSE's generation and supply director, said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic and Adveith Nair; Editing by
Myles Neligan and Alison Birrane)