Scottrade says customer database compromised in cyber attack

* Valero Energy Partners LP increases quarterly cash distribution by 5.6 percent
Oct 2 Discount broker Scottrade said on Friday that it believes it was the victim of a cyber attack from late 2013 to early 2014 that targeted client names and addresses.
The firm said in a posting on its website it was notifying an estimated 4.6 million clients of the breach and offering them identity protection services. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
TORONTO, Jan 20 Canada's benchmark stock index rose to a two-week high on Friday, led by financial and resource stocks as commodity prices rose, with investors brushing off a more uncertain outlook for NAFTA after the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president.
* Bristol-Myers Squibb and Ono Pharmaceutical Company enter settlement and license agreement with merck to resolve PD-1 antibody patent litigation