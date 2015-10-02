UPDATE 1-Scottrade says victim of hackers who targeted financial firms

(Adds details from Scottrade's announcement)
Oct 2 Discount broker Scottrade said on Friday
that it was the victim of a cyber attack from late 2013 to early
2014 that compromised client names and addresses in a database
with information on some 4.6 million customers.
The firm said it learned about the attack from federal law
enforcement officials who were investigating the theft of data
from Scottrade and other financial services firms. The company
did not identify other potential victims. FBI officials could
not be reached for comment.
News of the attack comes a day after Experian Plc
disclosed a breach that compromised sensitive data of some 15
million people who sought to open accounts with T-Mobile US Inc
.
The two incidents, announced on the first two days of the
U.S. government's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, are a stark
reminder of the challenges businesses face in getting ahead of
hackers following a string of massive breaches in recent years.
Scottrade said on its website that its trading platforms and
client funds had not been compromised.
"Although Social Security numbers, email addresses and other
sensitive data were contained in the system accessed, it appears
that contact information was the focus of the incident," the
company said.
Scottrade said it planned to offer customers identity theft
protection services, had hired a computer forensics firm to
investigate the attack, secured the intrusion point and beefed
up network defenses.
Scottrade spokeswoman Shea Leordeanu declined to say if
investigators had identified who was behind the attacks.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Christian Plumb)