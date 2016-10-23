TD Ameritrade and TD bank nearing $4 bln deal to buy Scottrade- source

Oct 23 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp and
Toronto-Dominion Bank are nearing buying Scottrade
Financial Services in a $4 billion deal, a source
familiar with the matter said.
TD Ameritrade, the biggest discount brokerage by trade
executions, would acquire Scottrade's brokerage operations, and
Toronto-Dominion would buy Scottrade's banking operations, the
source said.
The deal could be announced as soon as pre-market hours on
Monday, the source added.
TD Ameritrade, Toronto-Dominion Bank and Scottrade declined
to comment.
In September, Bloomberg reported that Scottrade Financial
was exploring a potential sale.
Scottrade has about 3,700 employees in about 500 branches
across the United States.
In March, credit rating agency Fitch said Scottrade was
trying to move away from focusing on transactional trading
revenues and evolve toward more fee-based investment management
revenue.
Fee-based accounts yield more reliable income than
commission-based trading accounts that rise and fall with
clients' interest in the markets.
Wealth managers in the United States are cutting fees,
relying more on technology to give advice and reducing the
minimum amounts clients can hold in their brokerage accounts,
all in preparation for a new rule governing how they advise
retirement savers.
