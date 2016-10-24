版本:
TD Ameritrade to buy Scottrade Financial in $4 bln deal

Oct 24 TD Ameritrade Holding Corp said on Monday it would buy privately held Scottrade Financial Services Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $4 billion.

TD Ameritrade, the biggest discount brokerage by trade executions, said it expected to realize about $450 million in combined annual expense synergies, and more than $300 million in additional longer-term opportunities once the deal closes. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

