UPDATE 5-TD Ameritrade faces scrutiny over Scottrade purchase

By Matt Scuffham
Oct 24 TD Ameritrade has agreed to buy
Scottrade for $2.7 billion in a deal that would bring together
two of the biggest U.S. discount brokerages, but is expected to
face scrutiny from regulators.
It is the latest in a wave of consolidation in an industry
which has been grappling with intense competition and weak
trading volumes as a result of small investors being drawn
towards cheaper investment products that track major indexes.
E*Trade Financial Corp, another discount broker,
said in July that it would buy online brokerage OptionsHouse for
$725 million, while Ally Financial Inc purchased
TradeKing Group for about $275 million a month earlier.
In a connected deal, Toronto-Dominion Bank, TD
Ameritrade's biggest shareholder, said on Monday it had agreed
to buy Scottrade's banking business for $1.3 billion as it
continues to ramp up its expansion in the United States.
TD Ameritrade's acquisition of Scottrade combines two of the
United States' "big five brokerages", the others being Charles
Schwab, Fidelity Investments and E-Trade, and would leave only
four major brokers operating in the marketplace.
"I think that the authorities in the United States are
unlikely to let this pass without a pretty close look," said
John Briggs, an antitrust attorney with the law firm Axinn,
Veltrop & Harkrider. "I think the transaction deserves scrutiny
and will get scrutiny."
TD Ameritrade's CEO Tim Hockey said he believed regulators
would look at the deal "fairly."
"I still think this is a considerably competitive
marketplace, that's for sure. There are lots of opportunities
for additional competitors to get into our space and continue to
drive price competition," he said.
The deal will produce a combined business with around 10
million client accounts and $1 trillion in assets, which will
execute around 600,000 trades per day.
The purchase prices comprises $1.7 billion in cash and $1
billion in new shares. It will net a windfall for Scottrade's
co-founder and Chief Executive Rodger Riney, who set the company
up in 1980. Riney, who said last year he was being treated for
cancer, will join the TD Ameritrade board and also become TD
Ameritrade's fourth biggest shareholder.
"The environment has become more challenging than ever and
we've faced some of our own internal pressures. As the years
have gone by, it has become apparent that scale is more
important than ever," Riney said on Monday.
In addition to investors switching from buying individual
stocks to holding cheaper index-tracking funds, discount
brokerages have also been facing price competition from
full-service brokerages and automated investment advisers, known
as robo advisers. However, new regulations on giving retirement
advice in the United States are expected to benefit discount
brokerages because investors may switch to them from the
full-service brokerages to avoid fees.
Hockey said TD Ameritrade will look at further deals which
"make strategic and financial sense" in addition to Scottrade.
TD Ameritrade, 42-percent owned by Toronto Dominion Bank,
said it expected annual cost savings of $450 million as a result
of the deal, with another $300 million of potential savings
identified in the longer term.
As part of those plans, Hockey said around 25 percent of the
combined business's 600 branches will be closed. TD Ameritrade
currently has 100 branches while Scottrade has 500. Hockey said
in the interview the combined workforce of 10,000 will be
reduced by about 20 percent.
TD Bank has been expanding aggressively in the United
States, growing both its retail and investment banking divisions
as it looks to diversify from its home market. It has already
grown to be one of the 10 biggest banks in the United States and
has a major retail presence with 1,300 branches.
Shares in TD were up 0.3 percent with TD Ameritrade down 3.3
percent in mid-day trade.
