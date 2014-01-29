版本:
Scottrade to pay $2.5 mln over flawed trading data

WASHINGTON Jan 29 Scottrade Inc agreed to pay $2.5 million to resolve charges that it provided flawed trading data to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The brokerage admitted that it violated the record-keeping provisions of the federal securities laws through its conduct, the SEC said.

A representative of the company could not immediately be reached for comment.
