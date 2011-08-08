UPDATE 2-Scotts Miracle trims outlook on colder weather, rising costs

* Q3 adj EPS $1.91 vs est $2.20

* Q3 revenue down 10 pct to $1.06 bln vs est $1.11 bln

* Sees FY EPS $2.95-$3.05 vs est $3.14

* Quarterly dividend up to $0.30/shr from $0.25/shr (Adds details on dividend increase, CEO statement, background)

Aug 8 Scotts Miracle-Gro Co's quarterly earnings missed Wall Street estimates as the garden-products maker was hurt by colder than usual weather and higher commodity costs, forcing the company to cut its full-year profit forecast.

The world's largest marketer of brand-name consumer lawn and garden products, like many of its peers, has been facing higher costs of products such as urea and diesel.

"The fact that consumer purchases have been impacted more than we expected is also negatively affecting both sales and gross margin rate," Chief Executive Jim Hagedorn said in a statement.

The profit warning is the second in as many months as colder weather dissuades customers from tending their lawns and gardens and costs squeeze the company's margins.

The company, which sells everything from grass seeds to fertilizers to potting soils and related tools through retailers, now expects earnings of $2.95-$3.05 a share for the year. Analysts were expecting it to earn $3.14 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Scotts Miracle reduced its full-year gross margin by 50 basis points for the year. Adjusted gross margin rate was 37.9 percent in the third quarter, compared with 41.1 percent a year ago.

Scotts raised its quarterly dividend by 20 percent.

Net income from continuing operations for the May-July quarter fell to $1.69 per share, compared with $2.59 per share, a year ago.

Adjusted income from continuing operations was $1.91 a share, the company said.

Scotts Miracle said revenues fell 10 percent to $1.06 billion.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $2.20 a share on revenue of $1.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company's shares closed at $45.85 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)