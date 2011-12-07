UPDATE 1-Scotts Miracle sees bigger-than-expected Q1 loss

Dec 7 Scotts Miracle-Gro forecast a wider-than-expected first quarter loss as the garden products maker faces high commodity costs and weak demand.

For the first quarter, the company projected a loss of $1.20-$1.25 a share. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Scotts Miracle said quarterly sales would be $30 million lower than last year, when it posted sales of $230.2 million. Analysts had expected sales of $234.9 million.

The company has been hurt by a wet summer that kept gardeners away from their hobbies, as well as low orders from retailers who are keeping a tight lid on inventories.

However, the Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools -- stuck to its forecast for the full year.

The company also said it had made progress in buying commodities ahead of need, to lock-in costs, with about 60 percent of its total commodity purchases secured by the end of the first quarter.

Scotts Miracle shares closed at $44.47 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.