UPDATE 1-Scotts Miracle sees bigger-than-expected Q1 loss

Dec 7 Scotts Miracle-Gro forecast
a wider-than-expected first quarter loss as the garden products
maker faces high commodity costs and weak demand.
For the first quarter, the company projected a loss of
$1.20-$1.25 a share. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.13 a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Scotts Miracle said quarterly sales would be $30 million
lower than last year, when it posted sales of $230.2 million.
Analysts had expected sales of $234.9 million.
The company has been hurt by a wet summer that kept
gardeners away from their hobbies, as well as low orders from
retailers who are keeping a tight lid on inventories.
However, the Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells
everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and
gardening tools -- stuck to its forecast for the full year.
The company also said it had made progress in buying
commodities ahead of need, to lock-in costs, with about 60
percent of its total commodity purchases secured by the end of
the first quarter.
Scotts Miracle shares closed at $44.47 on Tuesday on the New
York Stock Exchange.