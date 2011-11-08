REFILE-UPDATE 2-Scotts Miracle quarterly loss bigger than expected

(Refiles to remove extraneous words)

* Q4 adj loss $0.46/shr vs est loss $0.44/shr

* Q4 sales $417.2 mln vs est $414.6 mln

* Sales in global consumer segment down 8 percent

Nov 8 Garden products maker ScottsMiracle-Gro reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher commodity costs and an unusually wet summer that kept people away from their lawns.

The Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools -- had earlier reported an unexpected fall in purchases by U.S. customers during September.

Adjusting for product registration, recalls and impairment, restructuring and other charges, the company posted a loss of $28.8 million, or 46 cents a share, from continuing operations.

Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to lose 44 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"In the U.S. ... poor weather in the peak weeks of both the spring and fall lawn and garden seasons prevented us from ever really establishing momentum," Chief executive Jim Hagedorn said in a statement.

Gross margins for the quarter fell to 26.2 percent, compared with 30.3 percent last year

Weather conditions are crucial for the company's business as extreme temperatures or unusually wet periods can keep people away from their lawns and gardens.

Wetter-than-usual weather has been hurting Scotts Miracle's results since April, when homeowners typically return to working on their gardens after the winter frost and snow.

Sales during the quarter were $417.2 million, a decrease of 1 percent from the same period a year ago. Sales in the global consumer segment declined 8 percent to $308 million.

Shares of the company closed at $46.44 Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)