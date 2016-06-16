Scout24 may start paying dividend ahead of schedule - CEO

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BERLIN, June 16 Online classified ads firm Scout24 may start paying dividends earlier then planned, the company's chief executive told Reuters in an interview.
Greg Ellis said that Scout24 was ahead of plan in reaching its debt target of 2.5 times earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), which it had aimed to reach by the middle of next year.
"Right now we are ahead of that schedule. Once we have reached that goal it would be possible to think about paying a dividend," Ellis said.
The former unit of Deutsche Telekom listed some of its shares last year. Deutsche Telekom still owns 11 percent of Scout24, while private equity firms Hellman&Friedman and Blackstone jointly control 40 percent of the company, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Ellis said that to his knowledge there were no plans by the owners to sell part of their shares. (Reporting by Nadine Schimroszik; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Jan 17 Liberty Media Corp said its shareholders voted to approve funding and changes related to the takeover of Formula One (F1) racing car series.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 General Motors Co on Tuesday confirmed it will invest an additional $1 billion in its U.S. factories in 2017 and will move some parts production from Mexico to the United States that was previously handled by a supplier.