Scout24 shares rise 2.5 pct at Frankfurt market debut

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
FRANKFURT Oct 1 Shares in digital classified ads company Scout24 rose 2.5 percent on Thursday at their Frankfurt stock market debut.
The shares opened at 30.75 euros ($34.28), which was 2.5 percent above the issue price of 30.00 euros.
By 0723 GMT the shares traded at 30.49 euro or 1.6 percent above the issue price, while the German blue chip index was up 1.1 percent.
The initial public offering values Scout24 at about 3.2 billion euros.
Scout24 is owned by private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone and German telecoms operator Deutsche Telekom. ($1 = 0.8970 euros) (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.