Germany's Scout24 prepares autumn listing-sources

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
FRANKFURT, July 31 Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 is planning to list on the German stock exchange in autumn and is set to to publish an intention to float in early September, people familiar with the matter said.
The group's management has scheduled meetings with analysts next week to update them on the group's latest financial performance and recent acquisitions, one of the people said.
The person said the flotation may value Scout24 at about 3.5 to 4 billion euros ($3.8 to $4.4 billion) including debt. (Editing by Georgina Prodhan)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.