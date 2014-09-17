Scout24 owners set to announce IPO in October - sources

Unilever, Man Group strength boosts European stocks
LONDON, April 20 European shares inched up on Thursday as strong results from Unilever lifted bluechip consumers staple stocks and helped offset weakness in the energy sector.
FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The owners of classified ad firm Scout24 will announce plans in October to list part of their holdings in an initial public offering in Germany, two sources familiar with the transaction said.
According to the sources, the owners plan to float about 25 percent of Scout24 shares, with a potential value of 500-700 million euros ($648.05-907.27 million).
The IPO comes only months after private equity Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone closed a deal to acquire a 70 percent stake in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for about 1.5 billion euros, valuing the group at 2 billion euros or about 20 times its expected operating earnings.
Deutsche Telekom still owns 30 percent of Scout24.
Blackstone and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. Hellman & Friedman was not immediately available for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)
PARIS, April 20 Any bid to undo regulation developed in recent years in the financial sector would increase the risk of another crisis, the Bank of France governor said on Thursday, adding that the U.S. government's attitude on this would be key.
(Adds detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 20 London copper rose on Thursday but was still not far from its lowest for the year after China's refined production surged in March, underlining ample stocks in the world's biggest metals consumer. China's refined copper output rose 8.5 percent in March from a year ago to its highest since at least December 2015. "The emergence of opportunistic buying should see the recent selloff in metal markets co