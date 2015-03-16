National CineMedia scraps plans for Screenvision deal after U.S. lawsuit

BRIEF-Emera Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.72
* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.72 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
WASHINGTON, March 16 National CineMedia Inc and Screenvision LLC said on Monday that they had decided to scrap plans to merge after the U.S. government sued to block the $375 million deal.
The companies said "that after a thorough review of options" that it had decided to terminate the deal, which had been reached on May 5, 2014.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop it in November on antitrust grounds.
The case is U.S. v. National CineMedia Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08732. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Proposes to acquire Engie E&P International S.A. For $3.9 billion; Neptune is backed by funds advised by the Carlyle Group Source text : (http://bit.ly/2r3VYIO) Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 11 First-quarter operational margins at Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA seem "sustainable" over time, indicating the Brazilian phone carrier that is under bankruptcy protection is generating cash flow, Chief Executive Officer Marco Schroeder said on Thursday.