U.S. files lawsuit to stop merger of large movie ad companies

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Justice Department
has filed a lawsuit seeking to block National CineMedia Inc's
proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller rival
Screenvision LLC.
The two companies are the big players in the slice of the
advertising industry which books commercials to be shown in
movie theaters. The companies and theaters share in the revenue,
the Justice Department said in a statement.
If the merger were to go forward, the new, merged company
would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater screens, the
department said.
