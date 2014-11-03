UPDATE 1-U.S. files lawsuit to stop merger of large movie ad companies

(Adds details of complaint, background on market share, byline)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Justice Department
said it filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block National
CineMedia Inc's proposed $375 million acquisition of
smaller rival Screenvision LLC, a deal that would significantly
concentrate a niche advertising market.
The companies are the big players in the slice of the
advertising industry which books commercials to be shown in
movie theaters. The companies and theaters share in the revenue,
the Justice Department said in a statement.
If the deal were to go forward, the new, merged company
would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater screens, the
department said.
The two companies create a 20-minute mix of ads and
entertainment segments to be shown before movie trailers, which
gives advertisers to access to captive movie-goers, the Justice
Department said in its complaint aimed at blocking the proposed
acquisition.
The department said that National CineMedia had been irked
by Screenvision's decision two years ago to become more
aggressive, cutting deals to sign up more theaters and lower
prices to advertisers.
"This strategy has allowed Screenvision to make significant
inroads at NCM's expense," the department said in its complaint.
The Justice Department concluded that advertising in
theaters was different from other forms of movie advertising
because it is shown on a large screen and because movie-goers
cannot skip through the ads. Furthermore, people who watch very
little television but go to the movies can be reached through
these advertisements, the Justice Department said.
National CineMedia is partially owned by three movie theater
companies: Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment and
Cinemark Holdings, Inc. It shows ads on about 20,000 movie
screens out of 39,000 total in the United States.
Screenvision sells ads on 14,300 screens in the United
States. Carmike Cinema, the fourth largest in the United States,
owns 19 percent of Screenvision.
In 2013, National CineMedia earned about $426 million in
gross advertising revenue while Screenvision earned
approximately $160 million.
National CineMedia shares were down 9 cents at $15.81, after
being halted prior to the Justice Department announcement.
Carmike shares were down $3.08, or 9.6 percent, at $28.97, after
earlier being down as much as 12.4 percent. The drop is its
biggest one-day percentage fall in more than 3 years.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Alan
Crosby)