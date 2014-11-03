UPDATE 1-U.S. files lawsuit to stop merger of large movie ad companies

(Adds details of complaint, background on market share, byline)

By Diane Bartz

WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Justice Department said it filed a lawsuit on Monday seeking to block National CineMedia Inc's proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller rival Screenvision LLC, a deal that would significantly concentrate a niche advertising market.

The companies are the big players in the slice of the advertising industry which books commercials to be shown in movie theaters. The companies and theaters share in the revenue, the Justice Department said in a statement.

If the deal were to go forward, the new, merged company would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater screens, the department said.

The two companies create a 20-minute mix of ads and entertainment segments to be shown before movie trailers, which gives advertisers to access to captive movie-goers, the Justice Department said in its complaint aimed at blocking the proposed acquisition.

The department said that National CineMedia had been irked by Screenvision's decision two years ago to become more aggressive, cutting deals to sign up more theaters and lower prices to advertisers.

"This strategy has allowed Screenvision to make significant inroads at NCM's expense," the department said in its complaint.

The Justice Department concluded that advertising in theaters was different from other forms of movie advertising because it is shown on a large screen and because movie-goers cannot skip through the ads. Furthermore, people who watch very little television but go to the movies can be reached through these advertisements, the Justice Department said.

National CineMedia is partially owned by three movie theater companies: Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. It shows ads on about 20,000 movie screens out of 39,000 total in the United States.

Screenvision sells ads on 14,300 screens in the United States. Carmike Cinema, the fourth largest in the United States, owns 19 percent of Screenvision.

In 2013, National CineMedia earned about $426 million in gross advertising revenue while Screenvision earned approximately $160 million.

National CineMedia shares were down 9 cents at $15.81, after being halted prior to the Justice Department announcement. Carmike shares were down $3.08, or 9.6 percent, at $28.97, after earlier being down as much as 12.4 percent. The drop is its biggest one-day percentage fall in more than 3 years. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny and Alan Crosby)