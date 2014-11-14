UPDATE 1-U.S. movie ad firm merger on hold pending trial -lawyer

(Adds details from court hearing, background)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 14 National CineMedia and
Screenvision LLC have agreed to put their proposed merger on
hold until a court rules on a U.S. government lawsuit that
claims it would create a movie advertising monopoly, a lawyer
for National CineMedia said Friday.
The disclosure came at a hearing before U.S. District Judge
Analisa Torres in Manhattan, who scheduled April 13 for a trial
in the Justice Department's challenge filed on Nov. 3.
"We have agreed that the defendants will not close the
transaction pending the decision of the court," said Paul
Friedman, a lawyer for National CineMedia.
National CineMedia had hoped to complete the merger in 2014,
Chief Executive Kurt Hall said on an Aug. 5 conference call.
Justice Department representatives did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
In its lawsuit, the Justice Department contends the proposed
deal announced in May would combine the only two major cinema
advertising networks in the United States.
The companies create 20-minute series of ads and
entertainment segments directed at captive audiences before
movie trailers are shown, the Justice Department said. The
merged company would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater
screens, it said.
The companies plan to defend their merger, arguing that what
the government calls a "monopoly" over cinema advertising
reflects less than 1 percent of the video advertising market.
Hall said in a statement on Friday the merger would offer
the best option to increase advertising revenue for theaters
"while allowing us to better compete in the video advertising
marketplace."
In a court filing Thursday, both sides said they were open
to a settlement and any demand that would allow the merger to
proceed.
Torres said Friday she would have a federal magistrate judge
contact the parties to assist in any settlement talks.
National CineMedia is partly owned by three movie theater
chains: Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment
Holdings Inc and Cinemark Holdings Inc. It shows
ads on about 20,000 movie screens out of 39,000 total in the
United States.
Screenvision sells ads on 14,300 U.S. movie screens. Carmike
Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest exhibitor in the United
States, owns 19 percent of Screenvision.
The case is U.S. v. National CineMedia Inc, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08732.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Additional reporting by
Diane Bartz in Washington and Jonathan Stempel in New York;
Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and Richard Chang)